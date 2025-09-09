Apple Unveils Sleek 'Air' iPhone Amid Global Trade Challenges

Apple's much-anticipated annual event on Tuesday spotlighted the debut of the slimmer 'Air' iPhone. This model sits strategically between the affordable iPhone 17 and the upscale iPhone 17 Pro, potentially serving as a forerunner to next year's anticipated folding phone release.

The event, amidst economic repercussions from U.S. trade policies, prompts speculation about possible iPhone price hikes. Analysts predict Apple might maintain base model costs while escalating prices for versions with superior storage to counterbalance tariff impacts exceeding $1 billion.

Despite the lack of significant Siri updates, Apple's alliance with OpenAI indicates plans for expanded AI integration in its products. This announcement comes as competitors like Google's recent showcase of Gemini AI-equipped folding phones heat the technology race.

(With inputs from agencies.)