Apple Unveils Innovations: AirPods Pro 3 with Live Translation and More

Apple has introduced new AirPods Pro with live translation and a blood pressure monitor in the latest Apple Watch. The company also hinted at a slimmer iPhone 'Air,' potentially leading to foldable designs. Analysts are watching for pricing adjustments as tariffs impact Apple’s financials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:04 IST
On Tuesday, Apple presented the latest in tech innovations, unveiling the new AirPods Pro 3, which boasts a groundbreaking live translation feature. The announcement was part of a larger event expected to highlight a slimmer iPhone model. The earbuds, priced at $249, allow real-time conversation translation when both participants use the new model.

In addition to the AirPods, Apple introduced a blood pressure monitoring feature in its new Apple Watch, pending regulatory approval. Expected to notify a million users globally, this feature will roll out to 150 countries. The tech giant is on the brink of revealing its upgraded yet slimmer iPhones, possibly setting the stage for future foldable designs.

The forthcoming iPhone 'Air' is set to challenge Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, a move seen as crucial for Apple's competitiveness, particularly in China where foldable phones are popular. The event, taking place in Cupertino amidst a global trade shakeup, is critical as Apple grapples with potential tariff costs exceeding $1 billion, prompting analyst speculations on pricing strategies.

