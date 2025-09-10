ZYT Unveils Bold European Expansion Strategy at IAA Mobility 2025

ZYT Technology has taken a significant step forward with its European expansion, showcasing its strategy at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. The Chinese tech company established a new branch in Braunschweig, Germany, focusing on local research, development, and business operations. Under the leadership of Nils Oldemeyer, ZYT aims to deepen cooperation with European automakers, targeting cost-effective and intelligent driving solutions.

At the heart of its strategy, ZYT will roll out advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies, ranging from L2 to L4, across Europe. The company will also introduce smart cockpit solutions and next-generation perception modules. The establishment of a German branch is a pivotal move to ensure that ZYT's technology complies with EU regulations and meets the demands of European markets.

The event also highlighted significant collaborations, including partnerships with international tech giants like Qualcomm and NVIDIA, leveraging platforms like Snapdragon Ride™ for intelligent driving innovations. As ZYT continues to integrate AI into its systems, the company's European strategy reflects its commitment to positioning itself as a leader in the global intelligent mobility market.