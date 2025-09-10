Drone Escalation: Zelenskiy Reports Russian-Iranian Threat to Poland
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reports that eight drones targeted Poland amidst a larger Russian attack involving 415 drones and over 40 missiles. Zelenskiy denounced this as an escalation, highlighting the operation of Russian-Iranian drones in Poland's airspace, a NATO territory, signaling a deliberate strike rather than an accident.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a concerning development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that eight drones targeted Poland as part of a broader Russian offensive. The attack involved a total of approximately 415 drones and more than 40 missiles.
Zelenskiy emphasized the seriousness of the situation, pointing out that Russian-Iranian 'shahed' drones were active within Poland's airspace, which falls under NATO's jurisdiction. He stressed that this was not an accidental intrusion but a deliberate act of aggression involving at least eight strike drones.
The incident marks a significant step in the escalation of tensions, with potential implications for NATO's stance on airspace security and defense in Eastern Europe.
