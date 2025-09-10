Drone Escalation: Zelenskiy Reports Russian-Iranian Threat to Poland

In a concerning development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that eight drones targeted Poland as part of a broader Russian offensive. The attack involved a total of approximately 415 drones and more than 40 missiles.

Zelenskiy emphasized the seriousness of the situation, pointing out that Russian-Iranian 'shahed' drones were active within Poland's airspace, which falls under NATO's jurisdiction. He stressed that this was not an accidental intrusion but a deliberate act of aggression involving at least eight strike drones.

The incident marks a significant step in the escalation of tensions, with potential implications for NATO's stance on airspace security and defense in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)