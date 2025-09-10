Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

In a robust show of strength, Hong Kong stocks surged for a fourth consecutive session, buoyed by tech sector gains and promising inflation data. The Hang Seng Index leaped 1%, closing at 26,200.26, its peak since September 2021.

Mainland China's stock market also witnessed an uptick, highlighted by the blue-chip CSI300 Index's 0.2% rise and the Shanghai Composite Index's 0.1% ascent. Analysts cited eased producer deflation in August as a positive outcome of Beijing's anti-price war efforts, highlighting significant gains in tech shares.

Notably, in Hong Kong, major tech stocks like JD.com and Semiconductor Manufacturing International rose by 3.6%, while Baidu climbed 2.8%. The optimism extended to mainland China with favorable performances in optical transceivers and broader telecommunication services.