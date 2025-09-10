Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge
Hong Kong stocks extended their rally for a fourth session, with the Hang Seng Index climbing to its highest since September 2021. Tech stocks led the gains amid positive inflation data and optimism about future AI revenue. China's blue-chip CSI300 also recorded a modest increase.
In a robust show of strength, Hong Kong stocks surged for a fourth consecutive session, buoyed by tech sector gains and promising inflation data. The Hang Seng Index leaped 1%, closing at 26,200.26, its peak since September 2021.
Mainland China's stock market also witnessed an uptick, highlighted by the blue-chip CSI300 Index's 0.2% rise and the Shanghai Composite Index's 0.1% ascent. Analysts cited eased producer deflation in August as a positive outcome of Beijing's anti-price war efforts, highlighting significant gains in tech shares.
Notably, in Hong Kong, major tech stocks like JD.com and Semiconductor Manufacturing International rose by 3.6%, while Baidu climbed 2.8%. The optimism extended to mainland China with favorable performances in optical transceivers and broader telecommunication services.
