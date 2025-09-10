Left Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

Hong Kong stocks extended their rally for a fourth session, with the Hang Seng Index climbing to its highest since September 2021. Tech stocks led the gains amid positive inflation data and optimism about future AI revenue. China's blue-chip CSI300 also recorded a modest increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:38 IST
Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a robust show of strength, Hong Kong stocks surged for a fourth consecutive session, buoyed by tech sector gains and promising inflation data. The Hang Seng Index leaped 1%, closing at 26,200.26, its peak since September 2021.

Mainland China's stock market also witnessed an uptick, highlighted by the blue-chip CSI300 Index's 0.2% rise and the Shanghai Composite Index's 0.1% ascent. Analysts cited eased producer deflation in August as a positive outcome of Beijing's anti-price war efforts, highlighting significant gains in tech shares.

Notably, in Hong Kong, major tech stocks like JD.com and Semiconductor Manufacturing International rose by 3.6%, while Baidu climbed 2.8%. The optimism extended to mainland China with favorable performances in optical transceivers and broader telecommunication services.

TRENDING

1
Okan Özdemir Joins Allianz Partners as New Chief Officer for Health

Okan Özdemir Joins Allianz Partners as New Chief Officer for Health

 India
2
Congress Strategizes Amid Seat-Sharing Talks in Bihar

Congress Strategizes Amid Seat-Sharing Talks in Bihar

 India
3
PM Modi to Inaugurate Bihar's Fourth Airport in Purnea

PM Modi to Inaugurate Bihar's Fourth Airport in Purnea

 India
4
Nepal's Gen Z Protests: A Nation's Struggle for Change

Nepal's Gen Z Protests: A Nation's Struggle for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025