Global Currency Tug of War: Inflation Data Sends Shockwaves

The dollar weakened against major currencies following lower-than-expected U.S. inflation figures, while central banks worldwide adjusted rate policies. The U.S. Consumer Price Index grew 2.7% in November, contrasting with the anticipated 3.1%. Central banks in Europe, England, Japan, Sweden, and Norway are observing or adjusting their monetary policies accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:02 IST
The dollar faced a decline against major world currencies on Thursday due to U.S. inflation figures falling short of expectations, with sterling advancing as the Bank of England made rate cuts amidst internal discord.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index recorded a year-on-year increase of 2.7% for November, less than the 3.1% forecast anticipated by economists. Marvin Loh, a leading market strategist at State Street, commented on the growing challenges in shifting market expectations given the Fed's neutral monetary stance.

Market movements were further influenced by the European Central Bank's steady policy and the Bank of England's rate cut. Sterling appreciated post-BoE's decisions, even as other central banks like those in Sweden, Norway, and Japan either maintained or considered rate adjustments amidst prevailing economic conditions.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

