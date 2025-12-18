Global Currency Tug of War: Inflation Data Sends Shockwaves

The dollar faced a decline against major world currencies on Thursday due to U.S. inflation figures falling short of expectations, with sterling advancing as the Bank of England made rate cuts amidst internal discord.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index recorded a year-on-year increase of 2.7% for November, less than the 3.1% forecast anticipated by economists. Marvin Loh, a leading market strategist at State Street, commented on the growing challenges in shifting market expectations given the Fed's neutral monetary stance.

Market movements were further influenced by the European Central Bank's steady policy and the Bank of England's rate cut. Sterling appreciated post-BoE's decisions, even as other central banks like those in Sweden, Norway, and Japan either maintained or considered rate adjustments amidst prevailing economic conditions.

