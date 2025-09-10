Left Menu

Klarna's New York Listing Highlights BNPL Surge in the U.S.

Klarna's upcoming New York listing underscores the rapid growth of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services in the U.S. amid the shift to online shopping spurred by the pandemic. Despite concerns over delinquencies, BNPL continues to attract consumers, notably Millennials and Gen Z, given its relatively low delinquency rate compared to credit cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:33 IST
Klarna's New York Listing Highlights BNPL Surge in the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The long-anticipated New York listing of Stockholm-based buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) pioneer Klarna on Wednesday has reignited interest in installment payment plans favored by U.S. shoppers. Klarna's expansion is indicative of the BNPL sector's growth amid increased online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adobe Analytics reports that BNPL helped drive $82.4 billion in online spending in 2024, a marked 9.9% increase from 2023. Key players like Klarna and Affirm are boosting consumer purchasing power by offering flexible payment plans. However, because BNPL lenders often don't report to credit agencies, tracking delinquencies remains challenging.

Klarna asserts a 99% global repayment rate for its products. In 2025, Afterpay reported 96% of customers paid on time, while Affirm noted 2.3% of loans were overdue by over 30 days as of June. Despite regulatory scrutiny, BNPL continues to appeal to younger generations due to its perceived ease over credit cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Seizure at Airport: Hydroponic Weed and Wildlife Smuggling Busted

Major Seizure at Airport: Hydroponic Weed and Wildlife Smuggling Busted

 India
2
Union Minister Encourages Action on Unified Pension Scheme

Union Minister Encourages Action on Unified Pension Scheme

 India
3
There will be no shortage of urea for farmers in Andhra, assures CM Naidu at Anantapur public meet.

There will be no shortage of urea for farmers in Andhra, assures CM Naidu at...

 India
4
AI Revolution: Autonomous Camera Joins Surgeons in the OR

AI Revolution: Autonomous Camera Joins Surgeons in the OR

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025