Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

A research team has uncovered significant differences between how cyberbullying is represented in academic literature and how students themselves experience it. The study highlights the complex realities of digital aggression and points to the urgent need for systemic intervention in schools.

The paper, titled “Cyberbullying: a comparative analysis between the results of a scoping study and a questionnaire applied to students” and published in Frontiers in Computer Science, combines a scoping review of thousands of academic articles with direct input from Portuguese students aged 10 to 19. By juxtaposing theoretical perspectives with lived experience, the authors offer new insights into how cyberbullying manifests and how prevention strategies should be recalibrated.

How do students experience cyberbullying compared to academic perspectives?

The researchers began by conducting a scoping review of 6,271 articles from the Scopus database, narrowing down to 14 studies that directly examined students’ perceptions of cyberbullying. To complement this, they administered a questionnaire to 193 students from Portuguese schools, giving voice to adolescents who encounter online aggression in real time.

The findings reveal that cyberbullying is widely recognized by students as a serious and growing problem. It extends across multiple platforms, from social networks to messaging applications, and often carries severe consequences such as anxiety, depression, and in some cases suicidal ideation. The dual approach of comparing literature with student testimony confirmed that both groups acknowledge the damaging mental health impact of persistent online harassment.

However, the review also uncovered a gap between academic categorizations and student reality. While many studies focus heavily on the anonymity of online aggressors, the survey results showed that in most cases, victims know their bullies personally. This suggests that cyberbullying is often an extension of face-to-face bullying rather than an isolated phenomenon. Such findings underline the importance of treating school bullying and digital bullying as interconnected problems requiring unified solutions.

What roles do victims, aggressors, and bystanders play?

The research highlights the fluidity of roles in cyberbullying. Students do not neatly fall into one category; rather, they may alternate between victim, aggressor, and bystander across different contexts. This reflects the social dynamics of adolescence, where shifting peer relationships can influence behavior online and offline.

Particularly concerning is the role of bystanders. The study found that while many students had witnessed cyberbullying, most chose not to intervene. Passivity reinforces the cycle of aggression by providing implicit approval to bullies. Empowering bystanders to take action, whether by reporting incidents, supporting victims, or countering harmful behavior, emerges as one of the most important strategies for breaking this cycle.

The authors argue that schools should not only address direct perpetrators but also develop structured programs to activate bystanders as positive actors. Encouraging a sense of responsibility within digital communities could drastically reduce the persistence of cyberbullying.

What prevention strategies are most effective?

The study stresses that punitive measures alone cannot curb cyberbullying. Expelling students or blocking access to digital platforms addresses symptoms rather than causes. Instead, prevention must be embedded within broader educational frameworks that prioritize digital citizenship and social-emotional learning (SEL).

Digital citizenship programs should help students develop critical awareness of online behavior, ethical decision-making, and respect for others in virtual spaces. SEL initiatives, meanwhile, equip young people with the emotional intelligence to regulate their responses and engage empathetically with peers. Together, these approaches can transform school culture into one that actively resists digital aggression.

Teacher training is also highlighted as essential. Many educators lack the skills or confidence to respond effectively when cyberbullying is reported. Developing clear intervention protocols and equipping teachers with the tools to recognize signs of online harassment would strengthen schools’ capacity to address the issue systematically.

The authors also recommend creating safe reporting channels for students. Fear of retaliation or dismissal often prevents victims from speaking out. Establishing confidential mechanisms to report incidents encourages students to seek help before harm escalates.