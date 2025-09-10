CitiusTech Revolutionizes Healthcare AI with Knewron Platform Launch

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – CitiusTech, a prominent healthcare technology provider, has unveiled the CitiusTech Knewron platform. This healthcare-native AI platform is engineered to enhance design, construction, and operation of enterprise AI solutions by facilitating data ingestion and offering bespoke agentic workflows.

The platform promises to accelerate product development without sacrificing safety or accuracy, integrating AI capabilities specifically tuned for healthcare environments. It aims to empower organizations with trustworthy, efficient tools to modernize legacy systems, ensuring data is curated within industry-standard protocols.

According to Rajan Kohli, CEO of CitiusTech, Knewron's strength lies in its focus on context, trust, and governance. It bridges complex tasks with AI capabilities, ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations. Upcoming updates will include domain-centric studios to further advance agentic healthcare workflows.