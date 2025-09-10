Left Menu

CitiusTech Revolutionizes Healthcare AI with Knewron Platform Launch

CitiusTech introduces Knewron, an AI platform to enhance healthcare product development. The platform offers context-rich data ingestion, model routing, agentic workflows, and compliance tools to speed up and secure development. It provides context-specific AI solutions while ensuring human oversight to maintain trust and accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:30 IST
CitiusTech Revolutionizes Healthcare AI with Knewron Platform Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – CitiusTech, a prominent healthcare technology provider, has unveiled the CitiusTech Knewron platform. This healthcare-native AI platform is engineered to enhance design, construction, and operation of enterprise AI solutions by facilitating data ingestion and offering bespoke agentic workflows.

The platform promises to accelerate product development without sacrificing safety or accuracy, integrating AI capabilities specifically tuned for healthcare environments. It aims to empower organizations with trustworthy, efficient tools to modernize legacy systems, ensuring data is curated within industry-standard protocols.

According to Rajan Kohli, CEO of CitiusTech, Knewron's strength lies in its focus on context, trust, and governance. It bridges complex tasks with AI capabilities, ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations. Upcoming updates will include domain-centric studios to further advance agentic healthcare workflows.

TRENDING

1
Trump Urges EU Tariffs on India, China to Pressure Russia

Trump Urges EU Tariffs on India, China to Pressure Russia

 India
2
Tragic Encounter: Wild Animal Attack Claims Life of Young Girl

Tragic Encounter: Wild Animal Attack Claims Life of Young Girl

 India
3
We are in active dialogue with USA for a trade agreement: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

We are in active dialogue with USA for a trade agreement: Commerce Minister ...

 Global
4
Tragic Dowry Case in Shahpur: A Young Bride's Last Stand

Tragic Dowry Case in Shahpur: A Young Bride's Last Stand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025