CMA CGM Stands Firm: No Surcharge Amid U.S. Port Fees

The French shipping giant CMA CGM announced that it will not impose additional charges on cargo headed to or from the U.S., despite the upcoming U.S. port fees on Chinese-built vessels. The company remains committed to servicing all scheduled U.S. ports without rerouting its fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French shipping conglomerate CMA CGM has confirmed it will not levy additional surcharges on cargo routed to or from the United States, despite impending U.S. port fees targeting Chinese-built vessels from October 14, as stated on Wednesday.

CMA CGM assured that it would continue maintaining its service operations across all scheduled U.S. ports. Previously, the group, which is ranked as the third-largest container line globally, considered fleet redeployment to circumvent these new fees.

Nonetheless, the company has decided against any rerouting, emphasizing its commitment to regular service schedules and rejecting additional cost burdens on its clients in light of the new U.S. port regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

