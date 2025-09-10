National Test House: Revolutionizing Testing with AI and Green Energy Focus

The National Test House is steering its focus towards AI-driven testing and exploring new advancements in hydrogen energy and smart materials, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking at the 114th Foundation Day celebrations, the Minister noted that NTH is modernizing through digital initiatives to enhance efficiency and capacity. The introduction of the Laboratory Data Automation System is aimed at minimizing manual errors and reducing turnaround times, increasing overall testing capacity. Furthermore, a new mobile app will streamline access to laboratory services for industries and consumers.

Establishing cutting-edge facilities like the Electric Vehicle Testing Facility and Drone Testing Facility, NTH signifies its commitment to India's evolving industrial ecosystem. It also partnered with leading energy institutions to support the nation's transition to green energy.

