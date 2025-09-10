Giulio Pellizzari Triumphs in Vuelta a Espana Stage 17

Italy's Giulio Pellizzari emerged victorious in Stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana by breaking away from a small group of cyclists during the last kilometers of the race. The dynamic climb to the finish saw Pellizzari outperform his competitors in an impressive fashion.

The Red Bull-BORA Hansgrohe rider made a decisive attack with 3.5 kilometers remaining of the 143.2km course from O Barco de Valdeorras. He completed the stage 16 seconds ahead of Britain's Tom Pidcock from the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, securing an emphatic win.

In the general classification, Jonas Vingegaard increased his lead by two seconds over closest rival Joao Almeida. With Pidcock trailing nearly two and a half minutes, Vingegaard now holds a solid 50-second lead, strengthening his position in the competition.