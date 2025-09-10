Left Menu

Giulio Pellizzari Triumphs in Vuelta a Espana Stage 17

Italy's Giulio Pellizzari clinched victory in Vuelta a Espana's Stage 17, outpacing rivals on the final climb. Jonas Vingegaard strengthened his overall lead, finishing ahead of main competitor Joao Almeida. Pellizzari outperformed Tom Pidcock and Jai Hindley in a dramatic finish atop Alto de El Morredero.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:38 IST
Giulio Pellizzari Triumphs in Vuelta a Espana Stage 17

Italy's Giulio Pellizzari emerged victorious in Stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana by breaking away from a small group of cyclists during the last kilometers of the race. The dynamic climb to the finish saw Pellizzari outperform his competitors in an impressive fashion.

The Red Bull-BORA Hansgrohe rider made a decisive attack with 3.5 kilometers remaining of the 143.2km course from O Barco de Valdeorras. He completed the stage 16 seconds ahead of Britain's Tom Pidcock from the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, securing an emphatic win.

In the general classification, Jonas Vingegaard increased his lead by two seconds over closest rival Joao Almeida. With Pidcock trailing nearly two and a half minutes, Vingegaard now holds a solid 50-second lead, strengthening his position in the competition.

TRENDING

1
Mexico Hikes Tariffs on Asian Automotive Imports

Mexico Hikes Tariffs on Asian Automotive Imports

 Global
2
Fake Bills and Fraud: ACB's Crackdown on Embezzlement Scandal

Fake Bills and Fraud: ACB's Crackdown on Embezzlement Scandal

 India
3
Tragic Arson Incident Leaves Former Nepalese PM's Wife Critical

Tragic Arson Incident Leaves Former Nepalese PM's Wife Critical

 Nepal
4
Trump's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Ending the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Ending the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025