U.S. State Department Approves $1.07 Billion Missile Sale to Finland

The U.S. State Department has given the green light to a potential $1.07 billion sale of AIM-120D-3 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Finland. This move highlights the strengthening defense ties between the two nations.

The Pentagon disclosed on Wednesday that the package includes related equipment essential for the operation of these sophisticated missiles, designed to enhance Finland's defense capabilities significantly.

In this strategic defense sale, RTX Corp has been identified as the principal contractor, responsible for ensuring the seamless delivery and integration of these advanced systems, signaling a boost for the U.S. defense industry as well.