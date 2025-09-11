Left Menu

Tata and Indra Make Waves with India's First 3D Naval Radar

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, in collaboration with Indra, has successfully produced India's first 3D Air Surveillance Radar, marking a significant milestone in Indian defence technology. This achievement enhances India's self-reliance in defence and establishes a robust radar production ecosystem with significant localisation in assembly and integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:45 IST
Tata and Indra Make Waves with India's First 3D Naval Radar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), in partnership with engineering giant Indra, has announced the accomplishment of a major milestone in Indian defence technology with the creation of an advanced naval air surveillance radar.

Identified as the 3D Air Surveillance Radar (3D-ASR), this innovation showcases India's first indigenous capability to build and integrate cutting-edge naval surveillance systems. The radar has been effectively tested aboard an Indian Navy vessel following comprehensive sea trials.

This new development aligns with India's push towards defence self-reliance and features a high degree of localisation in system integration. A new radar assembly, integration, and testing facility in Karnataka will further enhance production efficiency.

TRENDING

1
Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

 India
3
UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

 Global
4
Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025