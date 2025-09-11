Tata and Indra Make Waves with India's First 3D Naval Radar

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), in partnership with engineering giant Indra, has announced the accomplishment of a major milestone in Indian defence technology with the creation of an advanced naval air surveillance radar.

Identified as the 3D Air Surveillance Radar (3D-ASR), this innovation showcases India's first indigenous capability to build and integrate cutting-edge naval surveillance systems. The radar has been effectively tested aboard an Indian Navy vessel following comprehensive sea trials.

This new development aligns with India's push towards defence self-reliance and features a high degree of localisation in system integration. A new radar assembly, integration, and testing facility in Karnataka will further enhance production efficiency.