Tata and Indra Make Waves with India's First 3D Naval Radar
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, in collaboration with Indra, has successfully produced India's first 3D Air Surveillance Radar, marking a significant milestone in Indian defence technology. This achievement enhances India's self-reliance in defence and establishes a robust radar production ecosystem with significant localisation in assembly and integration.
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), in partnership with engineering giant Indra, has announced the accomplishment of a major milestone in Indian defence technology with the creation of an advanced naval air surveillance radar.
Identified as the 3D Air Surveillance Radar (3D-ASR), this innovation showcases India's first indigenous capability to build and integrate cutting-edge naval surveillance systems. The radar has been effectively tested aboard an Indian Navy vessel following comprehensive sea trials.
This new development aligns with India's push towards defence self-reliance and features a high degree of localisation in system integration. A new radar assembly, integration, and testing facility in Karnataka will further enhance production efficiency.