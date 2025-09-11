Left Menu

AI's Double-Edged Sword: Hope and Fear in India's Workforce

In India, knowledge workers and mid-career professionals view AI as a potential positive influence on their roles, despite younger employees' worries about job loss. Organizations can ease these fears by investing in skill-building and transparent communication. ADP's report shows varied optimism among different age groups regarding AI's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:55 IST
  • India

Knowledge workers and mid-career professionals in India are optimistic about the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into their roles, according to a leading human capital management company's top official. This optimism exists despite some concerns among younger professionals about potential job displacement.

As AI becomes integral to organizational operations, many professionals anticipate its constructive prospects. Yet, a significant number also worry about job loss and future role changes. Organizations are advised to balance enthusiasm for AI with reassurance and skill-building for employees.

Rahul Goyal, Managing Director of ADP India and Southeast Asia, explained that addressing fears requires investment in tailored employee training. ADP's 'People at Work' report highlights that 34% of Indians are confident AI will positively influence their job responsibilities, with only 17% fearing replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

