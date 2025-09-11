China Stocks Soar Amid AI Optimism Despite U.S. Restrictions

On Thursday, Chinese stocks closed higher, reaching their highest levels in over three years, fueled by sustained investor optimism in artificial intelligence despite concerns of potential U.S. limitations on Chinese pharmaceuticals.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 2.3%, nearing its peak since March 2022. The Shanghai Composite Index also rose 1.7%, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped slightly by 0.4%. Onshore AI stocks soared by 6.8%, marking their largest single-day gain since October, with Cambricon Technologies leading the charge.

Despite early declines in biotech shares due to apprehensions about U.S. restrictions, the market recovered by close, as analysts considered the implementation of such measures unlikely. In contrast, pig producer Muyuan's shares increased by 5.6% following reports of government discussions to downscale production.

(With inputs from agencies.)