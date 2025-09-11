Circular Economy Boost: From Steel Slag to Silicon Semiconductors

A pioneering corporate initiative is transforming steel slag and refractory bricks into high-purity silica, crucial for semiconductor applications. The program, characterized by a modular and phased capital plan, is gaining traction among investors focused on ESG benefits.

The initiative taps into multiple revenue streams, including the sale of high-purity silica to semiconductor suppliers, licensing of purification technology, and opportunities for joint ventures with fabrication partners. These diverse streams may stabilize cash flows and enhance valuation multiples, positioning the project as a lucrative business proposition.

Industry activity between India and Japan is underscored, indicating significant momentum and potential collaboration models in the semiconductor space. This development aligns with sustainability mandates, addressing macroeconomic goals like domestic semiconductor production and supply chain diversification.