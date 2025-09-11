Left Menu

Circular Economy Boost: From Steel Slag to Silicon Semiconductors

A strategic program is converting steel slag into high-purity silica for semiconductor use, attracting investor attention through ESG benefits and modular capital planning. Highlighting Indo-Japan activity, it offers multiple revenue streams, aligns with sustainability goals, and underscores market opportunities for semiconductors and dielectric materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:23 IST
Circular Economy Boost: From Steel Slag to Silicon Semiconductors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pioneering corporate initiative is transforming steel slag and refractory bricks into high-purity silica, crucial for semiconductor applications. The program, characterized by a modular and phased capital plan, is gaining traction among investors focused on ESG benefits.

The initiative taps into multiple revenue streams, including the sale of high-purity silica to semiconductor suppliers, licensing of purification technology, and opportunities for joint ventures with fabrication partners. These diverse streams may stabilize cash flows and enhance valuation multiples, positioning the project as a lucrative business proposition.

Industry activity between India and Japan is underscored, indicating significant momentum and potential collaboration models in the semiconductor space. This development aligns with sustainability mandates, addressing macroeconomic goals like domestic semiconductor production and supply chain diversification.

TRENDING

1
Bastar's Transformation: Chhattisgarh Attracts Major Investments

Bastar's Transformation: Chhattisgarh Attracts Major Investments

 India
2
Spin Magic Dominates on Day One of Duleep Trophy Finale

Spin Magic Dominates on Day One of Duleep Trophy Finale

 Global
3
Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores

Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores

 India
4
EU's Strategic Sanctions: Deliberations Behind 19th Package

EU's Strategic Sanctions: Deliberations Behind 19th Package

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025