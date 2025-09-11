Left Menu

India's Authentication & Traceability Industry Poised for Robust Growth

India's authentication and traceability industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.3% to reach Rs 16,575 crore by FY29. Key sectors fueling this demand include pharmaceuticals, consumer products, cosmetics, and automotive components, driven by increased counterfeiting and regulatory changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:58 IST
India's Authentication & Traceability Industry Poised for Robust Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA) in collaboration with Accenture forecasts a significant rise in India's authentication & traceability industry, projecting it to hit Rs 16,575 crore by FY29, expanding at an 11.3% compound annual growth rate.

From Rs 9,705 crore in FY24, the sector is expected to surge to Rs 10,612 crore in FY25. Core sectors such as pharmaceuticals, consumer products, cosmetics, and automotive components are the main drivers, with increased counterfeiting and e-commerce penetration acting as catalysts.

The study reveals traditional technologies like holograms and QR codes are still popular, but there's a growing traction for blockchain, IoT, AI, and phygital technologies, as discovered through industry and government interviews.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

 Global
2
Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturing

Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturin...

 India
3
HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

 Global
4
Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025