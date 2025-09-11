Left Menu

Rising Cyber Scam Threat: East Timor's Emerging Fraud Hub

The UN warns of a potential scam centre developing in East Timor, as cyber scams spread across Southeast Asia. Involving trafficked workers, these operations have siphoned billions, notably from US citizens. East Timor's government is yet to respond, but signs point to organized cybercriminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:48 IST
The United Nations has raised alarms over a possible establishment of a scam centre in East Timor, Asia's youngest nation, as part of a growing online fraud industry sweeping Southeast Asia. This organized crime includes massive compounds where tens of thousands of trafficked workers are forced to perpetrate scams worldwide.

According to the U.S. Treasury, cyber scam operators in countries like Cambodia and Myanmar have defrauded American citizens of approximately $10 billion just in the past year. In response, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on entities in these countries. The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime's latest report unveiled signs suggesting the setup of such a scam centre in East Timor's Special Administrative Region of Oecusse-Ambeno.

Despite being one of Southeast Asia's poorest nations, East Timor, with its relatively small population and relaxed regulations, may be vulnerable to these activities. While its government is yet to comment, recent raids have uncovered links to colossal scam operations pointing to global cybercriminal networks and offshore gambling entities.

