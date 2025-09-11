Rising Cyber Scam Threat: East Timor's Emerging Fraud Hub

The United Nations has raised alarms over a possible establishment of a scam centre in East Timor, Asia's youngest nation, as part of a growing online fraud industry sweeping Southeast Asia. This organized crime includes massive compounds where tens of thousands of trafficked workers are forced to perpetrate scams worldwide.

According to the U.S. Treasury, cyber scam operators in countries like Cambodia and Myanmar have defrauded American citizens of approximately $10 billion just in the past year. In response, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on entities in these countries. The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime's latest report unveiled signs suggesting the setup of such a scam centre in East Timor's Special Administrative Region of Oecusse-Ambeno.

Despite being one of Southeast Asia's poorest nations, East Timor, with its relatively small population and relaxed regulations, may be vulnerable to these activities. While its government is yet to comment, recent raids have uncovered links to colossal scam operations pointing to global cybercriminal networks and offshore gambling entities.