Thailand and Cambodia: Resuming Ceasefire Talks Amid Tensions

Thailand and Cambodia are preparing to resume crucial negotiations this week aimed at securing a durable ceasefire along their contentious border, according to Thailand's Foreign Minister. Emphasizing the importance of bilateral discussions over public declarations, the talks are crucial to solidifying peace.

The October ceasefire, hastily arranged to align with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit, has failed to prevent further conflict due to its lack of detailed agreements. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow highlighted this issue at the ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur, urging for details that reflect on-ground realities.

Deadly clashes have erupted since a December skirmish and continued despite ceasefire attempts, displacing half a million people. The border conflict, marked by cross-border propaganda and landmine use, demands urgent resolution as international bodies call for peace and compliance with the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords.

