Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: Thailand and Cambodia Push for Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tensions

Thailand and Cambodia aim to resume a ceasefire amid border disputes. Leaders plan to meet on December 24, as ASEAN seeks regional peace. Despite previous failures, both nations call for renewed dialogue, emphasizing the need for trust-building and detailed conflict resolution measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:18 IST
High-Stakes Talks: Thailand and Cambodia Push for Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to reignite discussions on reinstating a ceasefire as border tensions escalate. Officials from both nations will convene on December 24, following a significant meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow of Thailand emphasized the nation's desire for a substantial ceasefire, urging Cambodia for a firm commitment and an operational plan for de-mining. The ongoing conflict, marked by accusations and renewed hostilities, has resulted in numerous casualties and significant displacement.

As ASEAN seeks to foster dialogue and trust, the meeting signifies a critical effort to stabilize the region, with Thailand inviting Cambodia to leverage their established General Border Committee mechanism for discussions at the Chanthaburi border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025