High-Stakes Talks: Thailand and Cambodia Push for Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tensions
Thailand and Cambodia aim to resume a ceasefire amid border disputes. Leaders plan to meet on December 24, as ASEAN seeks regional peace. Despite previous failures, both nations call for renewed dialogue, emphasizing the need for trust-building and detailed conflict resolution measures.
Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to reignite discussions on reinstating a ceasefire as border tensions escalate. Officials from both nations will convene on December 24, following a significant meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur.
Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow of Thailand emphasized the nation's desire for a substantial ceasefire, urging Cambodia for a firm commitment and an operational plan for de-mining. The ongoing conflict, marked by accusations and renewed hostilities, has resulted in numerous casualties and significant displacement.
As ASEAN seeks to foster dialogue and trust, the meeting signifies a critical effort to stabilize the region, with Thailand inviting Cambodia to leverage their established General Border Committee mechanism for discussions at the Chanthaburi border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
