High-Stakes Talks: Thailand and Cambodia Push for Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tensions

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to reignite discussions on reinstating a ceasefire as border tensions escalate. Officials from both nations will convene on December 24, following a significant meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow of Thailand emphasized the nation's desire for a substantial ceasefire, urging Cambodia for a firm commitment and an operational plan for de-mining. The ongoing conflict, marked by accusations and renewed hostilities, has resulted in numerous casualties and significant displacement.

As ASEAN seeks to foster dialogue and trust, the meeting signifies a critical effort to stabilize the region, with Thailand inviting Cambodia to leverage their established General Border Committee mechanism for discussions at the Chanthaburi border.

