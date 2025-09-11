Left Menu

India's First Quantum Reference Facility Launches in Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh government announced the establishment of India's first Quantum Reference Facility at Amaravati Quantum Valley. With an investment of Rs 40 crore, this initiative aims to test, benchmark, and characterize quantum components, fostering indigenous quantum computer manufacturing and positioning Amaravati as a global hub for quantum innovation.

The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled plans to establish India's first Quantum Reference Facility in Amaravati Quantum Valley, with an investment of Rs 40 crore. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the facility's role in fostering indigenous production of quantum computers through testing, benchmarking, and characterisation of quantum components.

This initiative is expected to make Amaravati the birthplace of India's quantum computer manufacturing ecosystem. Naidu chaired a meeting with startups, academic institutions, research organisations, and global partners, highlighting collaborations in quantum hardware development. Support is being offered by the National Quantum Mission and Department of Science & Technology, with IBM and TCS serving as strategic partners.

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to reduce dependency on imports and accelerate innovation in quantum technology. This project aligns with India's National Quantum Mission and positions Andhra Pradesh as a leading hub for deep-tech and advanced quantum manufacturing.

