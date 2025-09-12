Left Menu

Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

Box and suite holders at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium will enjoy free access to the 2026 World Cup matches under a new agreement with FIFA. The deal respects a 99-year clause granting rights to these holders. Renovations will expand the stadium to 90,000 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:09 IST
Box and suite holders at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium, also known as Estadio Banorte, have secured free access to the 2026 World Cup matches following an agreement with FIFA, according to the stadium's owners.

The longstanding agreement, which originally helped fund the stadium's construction in 1966, grants these privileged spectators access to five matches, including the prestigious tournament opener. Box and suite holders are required to register via a special website, with more details forthcoming.

Set to host 13 World Cup matches in multiple cities, including Monterrey and Guadalajara, Mexico is gearing up for the global event. Meanwhile, FIFA's pricing strategy for ticket sales will see seat prices starting at $60, with adjustments based on demand.

