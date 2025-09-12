Vietnam's Credit Database Breach: A Cybersecurity Threat Unfolding

In a significant cybersecurity incident, Vietnam's National Credit Information Center (CIC) has fallen victim to a data breach, exposing sensitive creditor information. The hack, which is being assessed by the country's cybersecurity agency, has stirred concerns over data security.

Preliminary investigations reveal signs of unauthorized access aimed at stealing personal data. Authorities suspect the involvement of the infamous international hacker group Shiny Hunters, notorious for targeting large corporations like Google, Microsoft, and Qantas. Despite the breach, CIC's operations continue without disruption.

The Vietnamese military-run telecom firm Viettel has reported a surge in data leakage incidents, with 14.5 million accounts compromised. This figure represents a concerning 12% of the global data leak total, highlighting Vietnam's growing cyber vulnerability as global threats intensify.