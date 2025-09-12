Left Menu

Vietnam's Credit Database Breach: A Cybersecurity Threat Unfolding

A major data breach in Vietnam has targeted the National Credit Information Center, raising alarm over compromised creditor information. The hackers, suspected to be the Shiny Hunters, accessed sensitive data, though operations remain unaffected. The incident underscores the increasing cyber vulnerability in Vietnam, which saw a sharp rise in data leaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 12-09-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 08:17 IST
Vietnam's Credit Database Breach: A Cybersecurity Threat Unfolding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a significant cybersecurity incident, Vietnam's National Credit Information Center (CIC) has fallen victim to a data breach, exposing sensitive creditor information. The hack, which is being assessed by the country's cybersecurity agency, has stirred concerns over data security.

Preliminary investigations reveal signs of unauthorized access aimed at stealing personal data. Authorities suspect the involvement of the infamous international hacker group Shiny Hunters, notorious for targeting large corporations like Google, Microsoft, and Qantas. Despite the breach, CIC's operations continue without disruption.

The Vietnamese military-run telecom firm Viettel has reported a surge in data leakage incidents, with 14.5 million accounts compromised. This figure represents a concerning 12% of the global data leak total, highlighting Vietnam's growing cyber vulnerability as global threats intensify.

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch

 Global
2
Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

Swift Police Action Foils Robbery in Palghar

 India
3
Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval

Nepal's New Interim Leader Amid Political Upheaval

 Global
4
Venezuela's World Cup Dreams Dashed as Batista Fired

Venezuela's World Cup Dreams Dashed as Batista Fired

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025