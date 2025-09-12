Left Menu

China's Telecom Giants to Embrace eSIM for Apple's iPhone Air

China's three main telecom providers, China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, are set to offer eSIM support for Apple's iPhone Air. However, the launch depends on receiving the necessary regulatory green light. Apple's move signifies the growing importance of eSIM technology in the Chinese market landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:26 IST
China's leading telecom companies, China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, are preparing to roll out eSIM support for Apple's new iPhone Air. The announcement from Apple China marks a significant shift in the adoption of advanced telecommunications technologies in the country.

However, the availability of these services hinges on crucial regulatory approvals. As with any significant technological advancement in China, getting the green light from regulatory bodies is essential for such initiatives to move forward.

Apple's strategic move to introduce eSIM compatibility in one of the world's largest smartphone markets reflects the growing importance and acceptance of eSIM technology on a global scale.

