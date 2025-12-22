Left Menu

Third 'Avatar' Film Illuminates Box Offices Worldwide

Entertainment news highlights the third 'Avatar' film's significant achievement, earning approximately $345 million globally during its opening weekend. Directed by James Cameron, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' ranks as the second-largest Hollywood film debut of 2025, following 'Zootopia 2'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment world is abuzz as James Cameron's third installment of the 'Avatar' series, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' blazes across global box offices.

The film's opening weekend brought in approximately $345 million worldwide, aligning with pre-weekend forecasts by analysts and marking a significant achievement for the epic franchise under Walt Disney.

This notable debut positions 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' as the second-highest Hollywood opening of 2025, trailing only behind the monumental success of Disney's 'Zootopia 2', which brought in $556 million.

