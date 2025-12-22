Third 'Avatar' Film Illuminates Box Offices Worldwide

The entertainment world is abuzz as James Cameron's third installment of the 'Avatar' series, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' blazes across global box offices.

The film's opening weekend brought in approximately $345 million worldwide, aligning with pre-weekend forecasts by analysts and marking a significant achievement for the epic franchise under Walt Disney.

This notable debut positions 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' as the second-highest Hollywood opening of 2025, trailing only behind the monumental success of Disney's 'Zootopia 2', which brought in $556 million.