India's Semiconductor Revolution: Nextgen's $8,800 Crore Investment

Nextgen Semiconductors is setting the stage for India's semiconductor transformation with its latest announcement of establishing a chip facility in Gujarat. The company plans to raise Rs 1,000 to 1,500 crore through equity and other financial instruments over the next year to jumpstart this ambitious project.

With a total investment of more than Rs 8,800 crore, Nextgen aims to create a fully integrated Silicon (Si) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductor platform. This initiative is poised to accelerate India's self-reliance in critical semiconductor technologies, benefiting sectors like electric vehicles, renewable energy, data centers, and industrial electronics.

The construction at the Dholera facility is slated to begin by April 2026, with completion expected within 15 months. This project has garnered backing from prominent global and Indian stakeholders, including IVP, Transworld, Myotic, and investors such as Malvika Agarwal. Nextgen has also partnered with Hitachi Energy to leverage global expertise and expand India's role as a supplier of Si and SiC devices.