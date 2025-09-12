Left Menu

South Korean Workers Reunite After U.S. Immigration Raid Ordeal

A group of 300 South Korean workers returned home following a U.S. immigration raid that caused international tensions. The raid, which occurred during a collaborative project between LG Energy and Hyundai, has led to calls for new visa types as the nations strive to maintain their economic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, emotional scenes unfolded at Incheon Airport as some 300 South Korean workers returned home, following a major U.S. immigration raid that had raised concerns about their future American employment prospects. The workers disembarked, greeted by family and officials, after being detained for a week.

The raid had involved U.S. authorities, including the FBI, apprehending workers at a Georgia plant site, shocking South Korean public opinion. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung dispatched his chief of staff to underscore the incident's significance and to seek new visa agreements to avert future occurrences.

The raid took place amid pivotal trade negotiations, with a significant investment fund on the line. Despite the U.S. opening doors for skill exchange, tensions remain high, potentially affecting future South Korean investments in U.S. manufacturing ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

