South Korean Workers Return Home After US Immigration Raid Sparks Tensions

More than 300 South Korean workers returned home to rapturous welcomes after being detained in a major U.S. immigration raid. Their release, a result of intense Seoul negotiations, has raised questions about their future work in the United States amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.

The raid highlighted the difficulties South Korean businesses face in securing appropriate visas for specialized workers, stirring discussions of a potential new visa type. Seoul's foreign minister recently visited Washington to address these issues, emphasizing the need for reform.

The incident has stirred diplomatic waters as South Korea, a crucial U.S. ally, seeks to finalize a trade deal. The raid threatened to disrupt investment efforts, underscored by political and public reactions both in South Korea and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)