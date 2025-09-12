Left Menu

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street futures dipped slightly as markets anticipate Federal Reserve's interest rate moves. Tesla and Micron Technology's recent performances buoyed investor spirits, while Adobe's financial forecast aided market confidence. Analysts predict several rate cuts by the Fed, starting with next week's anticipated policy decision.

Wall Street futures experienced a slight decline on Friday following record highs earlier in the week. Investors are closely watching economic signals, particularly from the Federal Reserve, as expectations mount for interest rate reductions.

Buoyed by strong performances from Tesla and Micron Technology, as well as optimistic predictions from companies like Adobe and Oracle, the U.S. stock market displayed resilience despite uncertainties. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes have recorded gains for the past two weeks, as investors show confidence in the technology sector's growth prospects, notably in areas tied to artificial intelligence.

As inflation data continues to influence market expectations, the upcoming consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan will provide further insights into the economic outlook. Many analysts, including Annex Wealth Management's Chief Economist Brian Jacobsen, assert that the Fed is likely to implement a series of rate cuts, with the first expected as early as next week.

