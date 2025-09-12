ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?
The European Central Bank may keep interest rates steady into 2026, with some expecting hikes. President Christine Lagarde's optimistic comments on inflation and the economy led UBS to cancel a forecasted rate cut. Traders anticipate steady rates until 2025, with contrasting forecasts for 2026.
The European Central Bank is anticipated to maintain steady interest rates potentially through 2026, as projected by global brokerages. Some analysts even predict a future rate hike, following the ECB's decision to leave rates unchanged and its positive outlook on economic growth and inflation.
Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, highlighted at a press conference that inflation levels and the domestic economy are meeting the central bank's targets. This optimistic view led UBS Global Wealth Management to discard its forecast for a rate cut this December, aligning with expectations from Goldman Sachs.
Trading activity reflects an 84% chance of steady rates until the end of 2025. Moreover, firms like TD Securities and Deutsche Bank project a possible rate hike in 2026. However, the inflation outlook remains uncertain, as acknowledged by J.P. Morgan, which deferred its rate cut prediction from October to December.