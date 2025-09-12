Left Menu

Godrej Firms Up Role in Aerospace with Key LEAP Engine Components Contract

Godrej's aerospace arm has landed a mandate to produce vital LEAP engine parts for Safran Aircraft Engines, marking a five-year engagement. The contract emphasizes India's rising prominence in the aerospace sector, is a testament to Godrej's manufacturing capabilities, and strengthens ties with global aerospace programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace division has clinched a significant mandate to manufacture crucial components for the LEAP engine, as per a five-year agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines.

The LEAP engines, a collaborative product of GE Aerospace and Safran through their joint venture CFM International, predominantly power the latest narrow-body aircraft.

The contract entrusts Godrej with the development of complex titanium-based ventilation assemblies for the LEAP engines, requiring intricate machining, precision welding, and advanced non-destructive testing to adhere to civil aviation's rigorous standards.

Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace unit, commented, "This contract bolsters India's evolving role in the global aerospace ecosystem while supporting the Make-in-India initiative."

This arrangement not only solidifies Godrej's enduring relationship with Safran but also augments its contribution to international aero-engine projects.

Dominique Dupuy, Senior Vice President for Purchasing at Safran Aircraft Engines, emphasized the strategic importance of nurturing long-term industrial connections with India.

The partnership highlights Godrej's dedication to enhancing domestic aerospace manufacturing capabilities and cements its status as a leading supplier for worldwide aircraft engine OEMs.

