Left Menu

Nasdaq Hits New Heights Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Friday, buoyed by Microsoft and Tesla, as investors anticipate a federal interest rate cut due to economic indicators signaling a job market slowdown. With all major indexes seeing gains this week, key focus remains on the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:33 IST
Nasdaq Hits New Heights Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq reached a record high during Friday's mixed trading session, driven by Microsoft and technology-related stocks like Tesla. This comes as investors eagerly await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, where expectations are high for a 25 basis point interest rate cut aimed at countering job market weaknesses.

The stock market gains from Thursday were seen as a breath-catcher for investors, according to CFRA Research's chief investment strategist Sam Stovall. Amidst anticipations, Microsoft shares rose after the tech company sidestepped a potential European antitrust fine, and Tesla shares surged despite ongoing concerns about its CEO's political involvements.

Despite these tech-driven gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline as Goldman Sachs and Sherwin-Williams dragged. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment continued its downward trend in September. In related news, a revival in AI trade with companies like Oracle contributed to the week's overall positive market movement, an optimism offset slightly by falling shares of vaccine makers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

 Global
2
Railroad Titans: The $85 Billion Transformation of American Freight

Railroad Titans: The $85 Billion Transformation of American Freight

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: The Struggle for Control in Occupied Territories

Escalating Tensions: The Struggle for Control in Occupied Territories

 Global
4
High Tensions at U.N.: NATO Allies Respond to Russian Drone Incursion

High Tensions at U.N.: NATO Allies Respond to Russian Drone Incursion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025