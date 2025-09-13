Nasdaq Hits New Heights Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

The Nasdaq reached a record high during Friday's mixed trading session, driven by Microsoft and technology-related stocks like Tesla. This comes as investors eagerly await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, where expectations are high for a 25 basis point interest rate cut aimed at countering job market weaknesses.

The stock market gains from Thursday were seen as a breath-catcher for investors, according to CFRA Research's chief investment strategist Sam Stovall. Amidst anticipations, Microsoft shares rose after the tech company sidestepped a potential European antitrust fine, and Tesla shares surged despite ongoing concerns about its CEO's political involvements.

Despite these tech-driven gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline as Goldman Sachs and Sherwin-Williams dragged. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment continued its downward trend in September. In related news, a revival in AI trade with companies like Oracle contributed to the week's overall positive market movement, an optimism offset slightly by falling shares of vaccine makers.

