Left Menu

Ukraine's Escalating Defence Budget Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Denys Shmyhal, announced that the nation requires $120 billion for its 2026 defence budget as the war with Russia extends into its fourth year. This funding is crucial for maintaining defence lines and acquiring requisite weaponry. The rising costs have prompted appeals for global support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:33 IST
Ukraine's Escalating Defence Budget Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Denys Shmyhal, has highlighted the pressing need for a substantial $120 billion defence budget for 2026 to withstand the ongoing war with Russia, now in its fourth year.

Shmyhal underscored the necessity of this funding to uphold defence operations, including drone production and airspace protection, warning of severe consequences if the spending does not at least match Russia's investment. Currently, Ukraine allocates over 31% of its GDP to defence, amounting to at least $63 billion this year, bolstered by in-kind weapon donations from Western allies.

Parliamentary budget committee head Roksolana Pidlasa noted the daily cost of war escalated to $172 million in 2025. No new funding sources have been explicitly defined, but the Ukrainian government urged allies to consider tapping into Russian frozen assets. As hostilities intensify, diplomatic solutions remain elusive, emphasizing the need for sustained financial and military support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
2
Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

 France
3
Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

 Global
4
Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigration Debate

Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigra...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025