Ukraine's Escalating Defence Budget Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Denys Shmyhal, has highlighted the pressing need for a substantial $120 billion defence budget for 2026 to withstand the ongoing war with Russia, now in its fourth year.

Shmyhal underscored the necessity of this funding to uphold defence operations, including drone production and airspace protection, warning of severe consequences if the spending does not at least match Russia's investment. Currently, Ukraine allocates over 31% of its GDP to defence, amounting to at least $63 billion this year, bolstered by in-kind weapon donations from Western allies.

Parliamentary budget committee head Roksolana Pidlasa noted the daily cost of war escalated to $172 million in 2025. No new funding sources have been explicitly defined, but the Ukrainian government urged allies to consider tapping into Russian frozen assets. As hostilities intensify, diplomatic solutions remain elusive, emphasizing the need for sustained financial and military support.

