Global Health Updates: New Regulations, Strikes, and Innovations Shape the Landscape

In a significant move, China's top legislature approved a bill focused on enhancing food safety standards, a law set to take effect on December 1, bolstering oversight and enforcing harsher penalties. This legislation targets the regulation of bulk road transport of liquid foods and infant formula milk.

Meanwhile, bipartisan efforts in the U.S. Congress aim to address expiring Obamacare tax credits ahead of a potential government shutdown, a move seen as a strategic win for Democrats and Republicans alike amidst election year pressures. The FDA has also approved a new hypertension detection feature for Apple Watches.

In Africa, efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in Congo hinge on increased support, according to WHO. The outbreak is Congo's 16th and first in Kasai since 2008. Additionally, Nigerian doctors have initiated a strike over unresolved welfare issues. Other developments include Kenvue's CEO lobbying against linking Tylenol to autism and AstraZeneca's investment pause in the UK.

