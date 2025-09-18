Nvidia Boosts Intel's Fortunes with Strategic $5 Billion Investment

Nvidia has announced a strategic investment of $5 billion in Intel, significantly boosting the fortunes of the struggling U.S. chipmaker. This development comes shortly after an unprecedented government intervention that saw the federal government taking a notable stake in Intel.

The deal positions Nvidia as one of Intel's largest shareholders and signals a potential resurgence for Intel, which has struggled with previous turnaround efforts. The collaboration will focus on developing PC and data center chips, though it notably excludes Intel's foundry operations. Analysts have described this pact as a pivotal moment for Intel's future.

Potential risks loom for competitors such as Taiwan's TSMC and AMD, which may face challenges due to the new Nvidia-Intel alliance. While Intel designs custom processors to pair with Nvidia's AI chips, the partnership is likely to reshape the AI and chipmaking landscape. Nvidia shares saw a 3.5% increase following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)