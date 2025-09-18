Left Menu

Nvidia Boosts Intel's Fortunes with Strategic $5 Billion Investment

Nvidia is investing $5 billion in Intel, acquiring a 4% stake in the company. This move follows a significant U.S. government investment in Intel. The partnership involves developing PC and data center chips but excludes Intel's foundry business. Analysts consider this a turning point for Intel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia has announced a strategic investment of $5 billion in Intel, significantly boosting the fortunes of the struggling U.S. chipmaker. This development comes shortly after an unprecedented government intervention that saw the federal government taking a notable stake in Intel.

The deal positions Nvidia as one of Intel's largest shareholders and signals a potential resurgence for Intel, which has struggled with previous turnaround efforts. The collaboration will focus on developing PC and data center chips, though it notably excludes Intel's foundry operations. Analysts have described this pact as a pivotal moment for Intel's future.

Potential risks loom for competitors such as Taiwan's TSMC and AMD, which may face challenges due to the new Nvidia-Intel alliance. While Intel designs custom processors to pair with Nvidia's AI chips, the partnership is likely to reshape the AI and chipmaking landscape. Nvidia shares saw a 3.5% increase following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

