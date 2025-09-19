Left Menu

Silent Courier: MI6's New Digital Strategy for Global Intelligence

MI6 is leveraging the dark web with a portal called Silent Courier to securely recruit informants and receive information on illicit activities worldwide. The initiative aims to address global instability and terrorism, ensuring the UK stays ahead. MI6's future efforts will involve cutting-edge technology and leadership transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-09-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 03:02 IST
In a groundbreaking move, British intelligence agency MI6 is leveraging the dark web through a new portal, Silent Courier, to securely recruit informants across the globe. The initiative aims to address global instability and combat international terrorism.

MI6 chief Richard Moore, in an upcoming speech in Istanbul, will invite individuals with sensitive information to reach out securely online. This digital strategy marks a shift from traditional face-to-face meetings to using the internet's dark corners, historically associated with illicit activities, for intelligence gathering.

The decision to employ cutting-edge technology reflects the changing nature of global threats. As Richard Moore steps down, Blaise Metreweli will become MI6's first female head, ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of global intelligence efforts.

