Kim Jong Un Advances North Korea's Drone Capabilities

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un evaluated unmanned drones and called for enhanced capabilities using AI technology. He approved plans to strengthen North Korea's drone arsenal after successful tests, including 'Kumsong' attack aircraft. Kim also inspected a greenhouse farm in Sinuiju, near the Chinese border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 05:29 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken significant steps to enhance the country's drone technology, focusing on artificial intelligence enhancements. The state media, KCNA, reported on Friday that Kim supervised tests involving AI-powered suicide drones back in March and is now pushing forward with the development of the 'Kumsong' tactical unmanned attack aircraft.

On Thursday, Kim expressed satisfaction with the performance of the 'Kumsong' drones and an unmanned strategic reconnaissance aircraft, leading him to approve plans for further strengthening their capabilities. The aim is to bolster North Korea's aerial technological prowess in the coming years.

In addition to his focus on military advancements, Kim inspected the construction of an expansive greenhouse farm in Sinuiju, a city bordering China. This dual focus highlights North Korea's ongoing efforts to advance both its military and agricultural sectors amid international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

