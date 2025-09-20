Left Menu

Trump's $100K Fee on H-1B Visas: A New Immigration Move

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:58 IST
President Donald Trump is planning a significant increase in the application fee for H-1B worker visas, setting it at a new $100,000, in a bid to limit their use. This decision, reported by Bloomberg News, is seen as part of Trump's wider immigration policy agenda.

The new fee is expected to restrict entry under the H-1B program unless paid. The administration also aims to adjust prevailing-wage levels to further control the program's utilization, according to an official cited by Bloomberg.

The technology sector heavily relies on these visas, with big companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms heavily invested in hiring foreign employees. Critics argue the H-1B visas suppress American wages, while data shows India leads in benefiting from these approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

