Trump's New $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee: A Tech Industry Shake-Up

In a significant move affecting the tech industry, President Donald Trump is set to announce a hefty $100,000 application fee for H-1B worker visas, according to a White House official.

This change could impact companies heavily reliant on foreign tech workers, with giants like Amazon and Microsoft among the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B program in recent years.

The potential fee hike accompanies ongoing criticisms about the visa's role in wage suppression and job availability for American workers. India and China continue to be the leading benefactors of this program, with India securing a majority of the visas.

(With inputs from agencies.)