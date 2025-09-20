Left Menu

Trump's New $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee: A Tech Industry Shake-Up

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to introduce a new $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, potentially impacting technology companies dependent on foreign talent. The visa program is crucial for tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft. Critics argue it suppresses American wages, while India remains the largest beneficiary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 01:46 IST
Trump's New $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee: A Tech Industry Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move affecting the tech industry, President Donald Trump is set to announce a hefty $100,000 application fee for H-1B worker visas, according to a White House official.

This change could impact companies heavily reliant on foreign tech workers, with giants like Amazon and Microsoft among the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B program in recent years.

The potential fee hike accompanies ongoing criticisms about the visa's role in wage suppression and job availability for American workers. India and China continue to be the leading benefactors of this program, with India securing a majority of the visas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbharta (self-reliance): PM Modi in Bhavnagar.

There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbhar...

 India
2
Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

 Global
3
Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like licence raj: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like ...

 India
4
Judge Dismisses Trump's Multi-Billion Defamation Suit Against New York Times

Judge Dismisses Trump's Multi-Billion Defamation Suit Against New York Times

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025