Trump's New $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee: A Tech Industry Shake-Up
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to introduce a new $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, potentially impacting technology companies dependent on foreign talent. The visa program is crucial for tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft. Critics argue it suppresses American wages, while India remains the largest beneficiary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 01:46 IST
In a significant move affecting the tech industry, President Donald Trump is set to announce a hefty $100,000 application fee for H-1B worker visas, according to a White House official.
This change could impact companies heavily reliant on foreign tech workers, with giants like Amazon and Microsoft among the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B program in recent years.
The potential fee hike accompanies ongoing criticisms about the visa's role in wage suppression and job availability for American workers. India and China continue to be the leading benefactors of this program, with India securing a majority of the visas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.
Microsoft's Strong Advice for Visa Holders to Stay in the U.S.
Sennheiser Unveils Exciting Discounts for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
Entertaining Developments: From Kimmel Controversy to Mariah on the Amazon
BRIEF-Amazon To Launch Augmented Reality Football Coverage - FT