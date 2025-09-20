Trump's New H-1B Application Fee: A Looming Crisis for Tech Firms

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce a substantial $100,000 fee for H-1B worker visas, a new measure seen as part of broader immigration reforms. The move could hit the tech sector hard, renowned for drawing skilled talent from countries like India and China.

While specifics on the fee's implementation remain unclear, the H-1B program represents a critical friction point for Trump's conservative base and tech industry supporters. Proponents argue the visa is essential for addressing talent shortages, though detractors claim it dampens U.S. worker wages.

Key tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, reliant on the H-1B workforce, could face ramifications from the fee. With India and China being the main benefactors of these visas, industry stakeholders are closely watching this development for its potential impact.