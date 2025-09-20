Left Menu

Trump's New H-1B Application Fee: A Looming Crisis for Tech Firms

President Donald Trump plans to introduce a new $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, targeting the crucial visa program relied upon by U.S. tech companies and affecting skilled workers from India and China. The move could significantly impact firms like Amazon, Microsoft, and others heavily dependent on this talent pool.

Updated: 20-09-2025 02:12 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce a substantial $100,000 fee for H-1B worker visas, a new measure seen as part of broader immigration reforms. The move could hit the tech sector hard, renowned for drawing skilled talent from countries like India and China.

While specifics on the fee's implementation remain unclear, the H-1B program represents a critical friction point for Trump's conservative base and tech industry supporters. Proponents argue the visa is essential for addressing talent shortages, though detractors claim it dampens U.S. worker wages.

Key tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, reliant on the H-1B workforce, could face ramifications from the fee. With India and China being the main benefactors of these visas, industry stakeholders are closely watching this development for its potential impact.

