GE Healthcare Eyes China Exit Amid Strategic Overhaul

U.S. medical device company GE Healthcare is reportedly considering the sale of its China unit as part of a strategic review. According to an unnamed source, the company is exploring either a full sale or the possibility of finding a local partner. The move underscores both the challenges and opportunities of operating in the Chinese market.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the information, indicated that GE Healthcare is working closely with advisers to evaluate its options. This strategic consideration comes amid various industries reassessing their presence in China.

The deliberations around GE Healthcare's China operations highlight the complex landscape that multinational companies navigate, balancing competitive dynamics with geopolitical considerations.