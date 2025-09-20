Left Menu

Trump's H-1B Visa Hike: A Staggering Impact on Indian Tech Workforce

President Trump has announced a significant increase in H-1B visa fees to $100,000, sparking panic among skilled Indian professionals in the US. The move affects Indian tech workers and companies, leading to a scramble to adjust to new conditions. Critics warn of severe implications for the US tech sector and bilateral India-US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:41 IST
Trump's H-1B Visa Hike: A Staggering Impact on Indian Tech Workforce
Trump

In a sudden and dramatic policy shift, President Donald Trump has introduced a sharp increase in the annual H-1B visa fee, now set at an extraordinary $100,000. This decision, which takes effect at 12:01 am EDT on September 21, has incited widespread concern and confusion among Indian professionals working in the US.

As the announcement ripples through the tech sector, immigration attorneys have issued urgent advisories, urging visa holders or their families currently outside the US to return immediately. The potential for being stranded and denied entry looms large, with Indian professionals even disembarking flights to ensure they meet the new deadline.

The hike comes as a blow to Indian tech companies and could destabilize ongoing India-US trade negotiations. Critics, including Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and technology leaders, have labeled the move reckless, warning of long-term damage to the innovation landscape and the competitive edge of the American tech industry.

TRENDING

1
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
2
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
3
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India
4
Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025