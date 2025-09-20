Trump's H-1B Visa Hike: A Staggering Impact on Indian Tech Workforce

In a sudden and dramatic policy shift, President Donald Trump has introduced a sharp increase in the annual H-1B visa fee, now set at an extraordinary $100,000. This decision, which takes effect at 12:01 am EDT on September 21, has incited widespread concern and confusion among Indian professionals working in the US.

As the announcement ripples through the tech sector, immigration attorneys have issued urgent advisories, urging visa holders or their families currently outside the US to return immediately. The potential for being stranded and denied entry looms large, with Indian professionals even disembarking flights to ensure they meet the new deadline.

The hike comes as a blow to Indian tech companies and could destabilize ongoing India-US trade negotiations. Critics, including Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and technology leaders, have labeled the move reckless, warning of long-term damage to the innovation landscape and the competitive edge of the American tech industry.