Hike in H-1B Visa Fees Sparks Chaos and Uncertainty for Indian IT Sector

The US has raised the H-1B visa application fee to USD 100,000, causing disruption in the Indian IT sector, its largest user. Nasscom warns this will impact business continuity and suggests rapid responses. The Indian government seeks a resolution, while industry experts foresee potential changes in business models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:32 IST
A recent decision by the US to hike the H-1B visa application fee to USD 100,000 is causing significant turbulence in the Indian IT sector, the largest beneficiary of such visas. The move has raised alarms about potential disruptions in business continuity, especially concerning onshore projects.

Leading industry body, Nasscom, has expressed concerns over the short timeline for implementation and the broader implications for businesses, professionals, and students worldwide. In the wake of the announcement, social media has been abuzz with reports of chaos at airports and flight delays.

The Indian government is actively engaging with the US administration to address these issues, while industry veterans stress the need for businesses to adapt rapidly. Despite a potential short-term impact, experts suggest the changes could lead to strategic shifts towards local hiring and global delivery models.

