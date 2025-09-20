Hike in H-1B Visa Fees Sparks Chaos and Uncertainty for Indian IT Sector
The US has raised the H-1B visa application fee to USD 100,000, causing disruption in the Indian IT sector, its largest user. Nasscom warns this will impact business continuity and suggests rapid responses. The Indian government seeks a resolution, while industry experts foresee potential changes in business models.
- Country:
- India
A recent decision by the US to hike the H-1B visa application fee to USD 100,000 is causing significant turbulence in the Indian IT sector, the largest beneficiary of such visas. The move has raised alarms about potential disruptions in business continuity, especially concerning onshore projects.
Leading industry body, Nasscom, has expressed concerns over the short timeline for implementation and the broader implications for businesses, professionals, and students worldwide. In the wake of the announcement, social media has been abuzz with reports of chaos at airports and flight delays.
The Indian government is actively engaging with the US administration to address these issues, while industry veterans stress the need for businesses to adapt rapidly. Despite a potential short-term impact, experts suggest the changes could lead to strategic shifts towards local hiring and global delivery models.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Ends Annual Hunger Report Amid Controversy
Sept 21 timeline for implementation a concern; one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty: Nasscom on H-1B visa fee hike.
India's tech services cos to be impacted, biz continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects: Nasscom on H-1B visa fee hike.
Will impact Indian nationals on H-1B, working for global, Indian cos: Nasscom on US raising annual visa application fee to USD 100,000.
Trump Administration Tightens Financial Scrutiny on Harvard