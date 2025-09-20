US Imposes New $100,000 Annual Fee on H-1B Visas

The Trump administration has introduced a new policy imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications. This order, signed by President Donald Trump, is scheduled to take effect starting this Sunday, as reported by Axios.

The Indian technology services sector is expected to bear the brunt of this decision, potentially disrupting the flow of skilled professionals to the United States, according to the Indian IT industry body, Nasscom. However, the White House has offered some relief by clarifying that this fee will not apply to those who currently hold valid visas and are re-entering the U.S., nor to those renewing their visas.

This new financial policy will be enforced during the upcoming H-1B lottery cycle for new applicants, and industry experts are closely monitoring the situation as they assess its broader economic implications and potential impact on international skilled labor mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)