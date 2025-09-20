US Imposes New $100,000 Annual Fee on H-1B Visas
A new $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa applicants, signed into effect by President Donald Trump, will be implemented from Sunday, impacting Indian tech services firms. Existing visa holders re-entering or renewing their visas are exempt. The fee applies to the next H-1B lottery cycle.
The Trump administration has introduced a new policy imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications. This order, signed by President Donald Trump, is scheduled to take effect starting this Sunday, as reported by Axios.
The Indian technology services sector is expected to bear the brunt of this decision, potentially disrupting the flow of skilled professionals to the United States, according to the Indian IT industry body, Nasscom. However, the White House has offered some relief by clarifying that this fee will not apply to those who currently hold valid visas and are re-entering the U.S., nor to those renewing their visas.
This new financial policy will be enforced during the upcoming H-1B lottery cycle for new applicants, and industry experts are closely monitoring the situation as they assess its broader economic implications and potential impact on international skilled labor mobility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sept 21 timeline for implementation a concern; one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty: Nasscom on H-1B visa fee hike.
India's tech services cos to be impacted, biz continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects: Nasscom on H-1B visa fee hike.
Will impact Indian nationals on H-1B, working for global, Indian cos: Nasscom on US raising annual visa application fee to USD 100,000.
Trump's H-1B Visa Overhaul: Tech Industry Feels the Heat
Trump's New $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee: A Tech Industry Shake-Up