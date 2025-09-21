Left Menu

Trump's H-1B Fee Hike: A Double-Edged Sword

The US President's decision to raise H-1B visa fees significantly impacts both American and Indian economies. This policy may propel offshoring by Indian IT firms, reduce local hiring in the US, and push India to utilize returning talent for boosting its digital sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:51 IST
Trump's H-1B Fee Hike: A Double-Edged Sword
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent increase in H-1B visa fees, announced by US President Donald Trump, has sparked debate regarding its implications for both the United States and India. According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), this move is poised to impact the US negatively rather than India.

Indian IT companies, which currently employ a significant percentage of local workers in the US, are likely to face increased costs, pushing them to offshore more jobs back to India. Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, argues that this could lead to fewer H-1B visa applications and slower innovation in the US.

The change in visa policy is expected to be more burdensome for new applicants, and India is advised to leverage this shift by enhancing domestic capabilities in software and cybersecurity, as part of their broader digital 'Swaraj Mission'.

TRENDING

1
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
2
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
3
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global
4
India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025