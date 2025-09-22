Left Menu

OPPO's Festive Bonanza: Unbeatable Deals on Smartphones and AIoT Devices

OPPO India presents its Grand Festive Bonanza for the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2025, offering significant discounts on OPPO K Series 5G smartphones and AIoT products like the OPPO Pad SE and Enco Buds 3 Pro. OPPO K13x 5G leads with special prices and new color variants, emphasizing durability and performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:51 IST
OPPO's Festive Bonanza: Unbeatable Deals on Smartphones and AIoT Devices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, 22 September 2025: OPPO India has announced a Grand Festive Bonanza for the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2025, slated to run from 22nd September to 2nd October. The sale includes major discounts across OPPO's top product categories, including the popular OPPO K13x 5G smartphone.

The OPPO K13x 5G, already favored by many, will retail at a special price of ₹9,499 on 22nd and 23rd September, followed by ₹9,999 from 24th September onwards. It is set to win over consumers with two new festive color options: Mist White and Breeze Blue.

Aside from smartphones, OPPO offers enticing deals on the OPPO Pad SE and the Enco Buds 3 Pro, marrying technology with affordability for Indian consumers. This sale reaffirms OPPO's dedication to delivering advanced technology at competitive prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
2
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India
3
White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

 Global
4
Tragedy Unfolds at Columbus Amazon Facility

Tragedy Unfolds at Columbus Amazon Facility

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025