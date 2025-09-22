OPPO's Festive Bonanza: Unbeatable Deals on Smartphones and AIoT Devices

New Delhi, 22 September 2025: OPPO India has announced a Grand Festive Bonanza for the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2025, slated to run from 22nd September to 2nd October. The sale includes major discounts across OPPO's top product categories, including the popular OPPO K13x 5G smartphone.

The OPPO K13x 5G, already favored by many, will retail at a special price of ₹9,499 on 22nd and 23rd September, followed by ₹9,999 from 24th September onwards. It is set to win over consumers with two new festive color options: Mist White and Breeze Blue.

Aside from smartphones, OPPO offers enticing deals on the OPPO Pad SE and the Enco Buds 3 Pro, marrying technology with affordability for Indian consumers. This sale reaffirms OPPO's dedication to delivering advanced technology at competitive prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)