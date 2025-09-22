Left Menu

University-Police Partnership: A New Era for Tech-Savvy Policing

Himachal Pradesh University and the state police signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on advancing policing through academic and technical support. The partnership will focus on areas such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, and crime trend analysis, offering training and internship opportunities to students while enhancing police capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:32 IST
Himachal Pradesh University has inked a strategic memorandum of understanding with the state police to enhance policing with cutting-edge academic and technical insights. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, the university will bolster the force's capabilities through advancements in Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, and applied research.

Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh emphasized that the collaboration would focus on R&D, offering students chances to engage in internships and learn about real-world policing. The agreement promotes evidence-based policing and decision-making through robust data analysis and predictive models, aimed at identifying crime trends and optimizing resource allocation.

The pact promises joint training's and workshops to fine-tune skills in cybercrime management. Projects will target crime prediction, criminal network tracking, and the development of efficient investigation protocols, while students benefit from practical internships and knowledge-sharing sessions in the dynamic fields of AI and cyber forensics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

