Agnikul Cosmos Revolutionizes Indian Space Industry with 3D Printing Breakthrough

Agnikul Cosmos has opened a cutting-edge additive manufacturing facility to lower space technology costs by 50%. This facility, the first in India, enables 3D printing of large aerospace components. It accelerates production, fosters rapid innovation, and enhances India's competitiveness in the global space industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based start-up Agnikul Cosmos announced the launch of a pioneering additive manufacturing facility on Monday, designed to cut space system costs by 50%.

This first-of-its-kind facility in India will allow 3D printing of aerospace and rocket components up to one meter in height, contributing to the country's space ecosystem.

The facility enables rapid production of engines, delivering significant thrust and enhancing development timelines, thereby advancing India's readiness and competitiveness in the global space race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

