Indian Entrepreneur Anil Agarwal Revamps WP Coupons for Global Affiliate Marketing Success

Anil Agarwal, a leading figure in India's digital marketing scene, acquired and revamped the WP Coupons plugin initially developed by Brian and Brett Jackson. By introducing timely updates, Agarwal improved its functionality to support affiliate marketers globally. The plugin, now free, aims to increase conversions and reduce entry barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:38 IST
Anil Agarwal
  • Country:
  • United States

Anil Agarwal, a prominent name in India's digital marketing landscape, has made significant strides by acquiring and reinventing the WP Coupons plugin. Originally developed by Brian and Brett Jackson, the plugin has undergone crucial updates under Agarwal's leadership to better serve the needs of affiliate marketers worldwide.

The newly revamped plugin includes features aimed at enhancing user engagement and conversion rates. It remains lightweight, mobile-optimized, and free, making it a vital tool in the affiliate marketer's arsenal. Agarwal's efforts to offer practical solutions at no cost have enabled bloggers to manage coupons effectively without incurring expenses.

With its recent relaunch, WP Coupons has achieved noticeable success, including impressive organic growth metrics. Anil Agarwal's initiative highlights the increasing influence of Indian entrepreneurs in the global digital marketing field and underscores his commitment to accessible, innovative solutions for affiliate marketing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

